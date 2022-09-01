SpaceX Wins Another $1.4 Billion NASA Contract For Five Astronaut Missions To ISS

SpaceX, on Thursday, announced that it has once again won a NASA contract worth $1.4 billion for five additional crew flights to the International Space Station (ISS). This contract was awarded to SpaceX as part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Transporation Capability (CCtCap) contract which would ensure the partnership between the two agencies through 2030.

Having a total value of $4.9 billion, the contract’s period of performance would cover missions up to Crew-14. This brings the number of missions awarded to SpaceX to 14.

NASA has selected Dragon for 5 additional @Commercial_Crew missions to and from the @Space_Station, which brings the total number of astronaut Dragon flights for NASA up to 14! https://t.co/IjHdp5io4R pic.twitter.com/XwjuxRt16s — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 31, 2022

SpaceX ISS mission on October 3

Currently, SpaceX is preparing to launch Crew-5 with three NASA and one Russian astronaut to the ISS on October 3 followed by Crew-6 which is planned to lift off next year. Crew-5 will be the fifth crew rotation mission carried out by SpaceX for NASA since the private aerospace firm was certified for crew transportation in November 2020 and selected for the Commercial Crew Program.

Earlier in April, the Crew-4 mission was launched to the space station but will soon return to vacate the orbital outpost for Crew-5 astronauts after six months in October.

Explaining the $1.4 billion allocated budget, NASA said that the “amount includes ground, launch, in-orbit, and return and recovery operations, cargo transportation for each mission, and a lifeboat capability while docked to the International Space Station”.

Notably, SpaceX is currently the only private firm capable of carrying out crew and cargo missions to the space station. While Boeing also has a CCtCap contract, it has not yet been certified for astronaut transportation. In May this year, Boeing conducted its second cargo test mission, Orbital Flight Test-2, to the space station which managed to complete the objectives.

Currently, the company is eying its first crewed test launch with two NASA astronauts who would board the Starliner spacecraft in early February next year. As for SpaceX, the company is fulfilling NASA’s transportation requirements allowing the agency to carry out operations in the space station. Recently, US President Joe Biden approved the participation of the US beyond 2024 to this full decade until the space station itself retires.

The international partners (Russia, Europe, Canada, Japan, and the US) have plans to de-orbit the space station in the early next decade as its living conditions have worsened and its maintenance has grown too expensive.