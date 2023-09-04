SpaceX's Dragon Capsule Departs From ISS Offering Stunning Night-time Visuals | Watch

SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft has left the International Space Station (ISS) with four astronauts that were part of the Crew-6 mission. The spacecraft undocked from the space station at 4:35 pm IST and executed a series of departure burns to drift away from the orbit. According to SpaceX, Dragon will re-enter the Earth's atmosphere in approximately 17 hours and splashdown off the coast of Florida at 9:37 am on September 4.

The departure burns were captured on camera as the spacecraft fired its Draco thrusters to move away from the space station and head for the splashdown.

The capsule named Endurance is carrying NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, UAE astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev who launched to the ISS as part of the Crew-6 mission on March 2. During their six-month-long stay at the orbiting laboratory, the astronauts conducted various experiments and research to study fluids in space as well as proteins, heart cells, robotics, bioprinting and more.

The astronauts were originally scheduled to depart the ISS on September 2 but unfavourable weather conditions at the splashdown site forced NASA and SpaceX to delay the process. Since Endurance is now on its way to Earth, the ISS currently has five capsules - Crew-7 Dragon, Cygnus-19, Soyuz MS-23, Progress 85 and Progress 84 - docked at its modules. Besides, there are currently seven astronauts aboard the ISS as Crew-6 was replaced by Crew-7 on August 26.

Watch the splashdown live

NASA will livestream the splashdown of Crew-6 on its YouTube channel starting 8:30 am IST on September 4. SpaceX will also stream the splashdown live on its YouTube channel at the same time. You can also tune into the social media handles of these agencies to watch the event live.