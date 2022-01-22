SpaceX's Dragon Spacecraft To Leave ISS On Jan 23; Here's How To Watch The Undocking Live

SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft's departure from the International Space Station (ISS) has been delayed for a day as the weather conditions turned unfavourable on January 22. The Dragon CRS-24 cargo ship was previously scheduled to leave the ISS at 9:10 pm and splashdown off the coast of Florida on the next day. In a Twitter update, SpaceX informed about the postponement and the new timing for the undocking of the spacecraft.

"Due to unfavorable weather in the splashdown locations off the coast of Florida, now targeting Sunday, January 23 at 10:40 a.m. EST for Dragon's departure from the @space_station (sic)", SpaceX's tweet read.

Due to unfavorable weather in the splashdown locations off the coast of Florida, now targeting Sunday, January 23 at 10:40 a.m. EST for Dragon's departure from the @space_station pic.twitter.com/U7PANwURBx — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 22, 2022

NASA spokesperson Sandra Jones said also informed about the same during a NASA TV update earlier today where she said, as quoted by Space.com, "SpaceX and NASA have waived off today's planned departure of an upgraded SpaceX Dragon resupply spacecraft due to high winds in the splashdown zones at the Gulf".

According to NASA, the spacecraft is made to splash down off the coast of Florida because the science experiments can be quickly transported to NASA’s Space Station Processing Facility at the Kennedy Space Center. This helps researchers collect data from experiments that are unexposed to the Earth's gravity.

What is the spacecraft bringing to Earth?

The Dragon capsule will splash down on Sunday with over 2,200 kilograms of valuable scientific experiments and other cargo, according to NASA. The ISS astronauts have loaded the capsule with critical research samples including those from 'cytoskeleton', an experiment to study the effects of microgravity on mammalian cells.

In addition to this, the capsule is also bringing the light imaging microscope called Light Microscopy Module (LMM) which was used to study how matter is organised and moves on the microscopic level. The return of LMM will mark its retirement 12 years after it was launched to the ISS.

The @SpaceX #CargoDragon will wait one more day before undocking from the station due to adverse weather conditions off the coast of Florida. https://t.co/2JOa6v9v0e — International Space Station (@Space_Station) January 22, 2022

When and where to watch Dragon's ISS departure

The undocking of the Dragon CRS-24 cargo ship is now targeted for 9:10 pm (IST) on January 23 and NASA will broadcast the live stream at 8:45 pm.

Viewers can catch the undocking live on NASA TV as well as the agency's website.

(Image: @SpaceX/Twitter)