SpaceX's Exciting Video Depicts Falcon 9 Booster Land On Droneship After Launch; WATCH

SpaceX successfully completed its 10th mission of the year after it launched a new fleet of 48 Starlink satellites on Wednesday. The mission marked the seventh Starlink launch out of the total launches and the fourth liftoff and landing for this particular Falcon 9 first stage booster. After the booster nailed its latest flight, a video clip featuring its touchdown on its drone ship is currently doing rounds on social media.

Never gets old seeing SpaceX's Falcon 9 land in the middle of the ocean. @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/JYCwaV6Jl6 — Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) March 9, 2022

The video was shared by a Twitter user, going by the name Pranay Pathole and has garnered over 6.7 million views just in 24 hours after he shared it on March 9. The clip of the Falcon 9's first stage booster is likely from SpaceX's launch on the same day although confirmation is difficult since the touchdown was not recorded by the company due to a technical error. Irrespective of the timeline, however, the video still maintains its thrill and embodies Elon Musk's idea about reusable rockets. In the aforementioned video, the booster can be seen descending to what is most likely the A Shortfall of Gravitas drone ship stationed on the Atlantic coast a few kilometres from the launch pad. The booster makes its landing approximately nine minutes after lifting off from the Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. SpaceX also keeps its followers entertained with several other clips of its under-construction rockets, with the most recent being a drone shot of the massive Starship spacecraft.

SpaceX's incredible drone shot of Starship rocket

Launch and catch tower at Starbase destacking Starship pic.twitter.com/LQPKrzbNAt — SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 19, 2022

The video above showcases an unstacked Starship which is suspended next to the Super Heavy booster at the Starbase facility in Texas. The structure that Starship is attached to is the launch and catch tower which has been specially designed to launch the rocket and catch the Super Heavy booster after it descends to the launch pad. Shared on Twitter on February 19, the one-minute-long video has garnered over 15 lakh views so far. Meanwhile, the rocket is yet to be approved for a flight by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), however, CEO Elon Musk had said that he is confident that the approval will be granted in a few months.

Image: Twitter/@SpaceX