SpaceX’s Falcon 9 Launches New Batch Of 56 Starlink Satellites Into Orbit; WATCH

SpaceX, on Sunday, launched a new batch of Starlink satellites taking the total number to more than 4,000 in orbit. The 56 new satellites were launched using the company's workhorse Falcon 9 rocket which lifted off at 10:33 am IST from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. About nine minutes after lift-off, the first stage booster of the Falcon 9 landed on Just Read the Instructions droneship.

Falcon 9’s first stage has landed on the Just Read the Instructions droneship pic.twitter.com/bYvC8sH9NX — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 14, 2023

SpaceX revealed that the booster used for this mission flew and landed for the 11th time. It has previously supported CRS-22, Crew-3, Turksat 5B, Crew-4, CRS-25, Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13G, mPOWER-a and now four Starlink missions. Out of these, Crew-3 and Crew-4 were crewed missions in which four astronauts each were transported to the International Space Station for NASA on November 11, 2021 and April 27, 2022, respectively. At 11:39 am, SpaceX confirmed that all 56 satellites were successfully deployed into orbit.

As of now, SpaceX has more than 4,000 active Starlink satellites which are providing high-speed internet in 40 countries. Apart from SpaceX, UK-based OneWeb is another company that is developing its satellite constellation to provide internet services.

OneWeb has 618 satellites currently in orbit and this constellation was completed when ISRO launched 36 new ones from Sriharikota in March this year.

As for SpaceX, it launched the Falcon 9 for the 29th time this year and completed its 32nd overall mission in 2023. Apart from this, the company launched Falcon Heavy rockets twice and the Starship rocket. In 2022, SpaceX created a new record of launching 61 missions, almost double the number (31) in the previous year, with an average of one launch every six days. Company CEO Elon Musk had said earlier this year that he has now set a goal of 100 launches in 2023.