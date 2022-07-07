SpaceX's Falcon 9 Lofts New Batch Of Starlink Satellites In Record-tying Mission Today

SpaceX launched its Falcon 9 rocket with a new fleet of 53 Starlink satellites on July 7. The two-stage rocket lifted off at 6:41 pm IST from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida in what was the company’s 16th dedicated launch for Starlink out of 27 orbital missions this year.

About nine minutes after launch, the Falcon 9 booster aced its landing on 'Just Read the Instructions' dronship floating in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida. At 7:04 pm, SpaceX confirmed the deployment of the satellites into the Starlink constellation which has crossed the 2,700 mark. While the constellation is already vastly expanded, SpaceX has permission to launch 12,000 satellites and is planning to launch an additional 30,000 after that.

Starlink is a satellite internet company that is operated by SpaceX to provide high-speed internet. This satellite company is currently available in 32 countries including the US, Canada, parts of Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil and Chile.

Starlink is now available in 32 countries around the world. People ordering from areas marked “available” will have their Starlink shipped immediately → https://t.co/slZbTmHdml pic.twitter.com/CecM1pkf5D — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 13, 2022

SpaceX ties Falcon 9 reusability record

With the success of this mission, SpaceX now has two Falcon 9 boosters which have been launched and landed a record 13 times. Prior to this, the company launched another booster on June 17 on its 13th flight for missions including ten for Starlink and along with the GPS III-3, Turksat 5A, Transporter-2 missions.

As for the booster used today, it flew on its eighth Starlink mission and has the ANASIS-II, CRS-21, Transporter-1, and Transporter-3 under its belt. Interestingly, the same booster was used on SpaceX's Demo-2 flight which marked the company's debut crewed launch to the International Space Station (ISS).

Notably, it was the Falcon class of rockets through which SpaceX pioneered the concept of reusable rockets. According to CEO Elon Musk, the reusability of rockets for frequent launches is the key to making humans a spacefaring civilisation and eventually inhabit Mars. However, currently only the rocket's second stage booster is usable but SpaceX is aiming for reusability with its Starship rocket. Made of two components-- the Super Heavy Booster and the Starship spacecraft-- the rocket will be launched on its first orbital flight in a few weeks. SpaceX had also won a NASA contract worth $2.9 billion to develop its Starship for delivering crew and cargo to the Moon.