SpaceX's Falcon 9 Makes A 'jellyfish' In The Night Sky On 200th Launch Attempt; WATCH

SpaceX, on February 2, launched its Falcon 9 rocket to install a new fleet of 52 Starlink satellites. The two-stage rocket lifted off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, Florida at 1:28 pm (IST) and as always, the first stage booster made a flawless landing on a droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Falcon 9’s first stage has landed on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship pic.twitter.com/9a56rWumR1 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 2, 2023

According to SpaceX, it marked the 200th successful mission for the Falcon 9 and nearly 70% of all Falcon 9 missions have been completed by flight-proven boosters, meaning more than half of the boosters have been reused multiple times.

Falcon 9 launched its 200th successful mission, and delivered another 53 SpaceX Starlink satellites to orbit this morning pic.twitter.com/HlXSzVRPip — SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 2, 2023

Announcing its success, SpaceX shared stunning visuals of the Falcon 9 arching to orbit and creating a 'jellyfish' in the sky as the exhaust plumes from the booster were illuminated by sunlight at high altitudes. As for SpaceX's launch cadence, the company carried out its second 100 launches in just 25 months as opposed to the first 100 launches which came in 125 months. In 2022, the Elon Musk-led firm conducted its highest number of launches (61). With an average of one launch every six days, it created the world record for most launches of a single vehicle type (Falcon 9) in a single year.

The company, besides satellite missions, is currently focused on the debut mission of its mega-rocket Starship, which recently completed its first-ever fuel test and will soon undergo a static fire test.