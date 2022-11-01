WATCH: SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Flies Into Orbit After Over 3 Years, In Successful Launch

SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket roared to life on November 1 for a classified mission named USSF-44 dedicated to the US Space Force. The 70-meter-tall launch vehicle lifted off from Launch Complex 39A of NASA's Kennedy Space Center at 7:11 p.m. IST with two satellites after over three years. This marked the fourth launch of the Falcon Heavy, which made aced its first mission on February 7, 2018, and last flew on June 25, 2019.

The Falcon Heavy, according to the Elon Musk-led firm, is the world's most powerful operational rocket as produces a thrust of over 5 million pounds during liftoff using 27 Merlin engines. About nine minutes after the launch, the twin boosters equipped on the side of the first-stage core stage booster made their landing at SpaceX’s Landing Zones 1 and 2 (LZ-1 and LZ-2) at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

(Falcon Heavy Boosters landing; Image: SpaceX)

Falcon Heavy’s side boosters have landed – marking the 150th and 151st recovery of orbital class rockets pic.twitter.com/vK4ZdfDQtX — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 1, 2022

The first satellite is the TETRA-1 satellite which has been built by Millennium Space Systems, a subsidiary of Boeing, at an altitude of 35,786 kilometers. The satellite is reportedly aimed to “prototype missions and tactics, techniques and procedures in and around geosynchronous Earth orbit". Details of the second and the main payload-- the USSF-44 satellite-- have not been disclosed.

Roughly three minutes after the launch, SpaceX confirmed the side boosters separation and the separation of the rocket fairing, which carried the satellites, from the core stage. The company said that the center stage will not be recovered however the two boosters will make their landing.