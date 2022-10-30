SpaceX's Falcon Heavy To Launch Secret Military Mission After 3 Years On Nov 1; Watch Live

SpaceX is targeting November 1 for the launch of its Falcon Heavy rocket for the first time in over three years. The rocket will liftoff for the USSF-44 mission which is dedicated to launching two satellites for the US Space Force from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center. The first satellite is TETRA-1 which has been built by Millennium Space Systems, a subsidiary of Boeing, and will be deployed 35,786 kilometers above the surface to “prototype missions and tactics, techniques and procedures in and around geosynchronous Earth orbit". Information about the second satellite has been kept a secret.

"Static fire of Falcon Heavy complete; targeting Tuesday, November 1 for launch of the USSF-44 mission from Launch Complex 39A in Florida", SpaceX tweeted on October 28 after completing the static fire test of the Falcon Heavy.

A static fire test is a procedure in which the engines of the rocket are ignited while the launch vehicle is anchored to the ground. The Falcon Heavy rocket is equipped with 27 Merlin engines together that generate more than 5 million pounds of thrust at liftoff, equal to approximately eighteen 747 aircraft. During the prelaunch tests, SpaceX fired all of the rocket's 27 engines on Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

How to watch the launch live?

While SpaceX did not specify the timing of the launch, Teslarati reported that the rocket would liftoff at 7:10 pm IST on November 1. The launch will be aired live on SpaceX's social media handles as well as its official website. The launch would mark Falcon Heavy's return after its previous mission which was conducted on June 25, 2019.

The debut mission of the Falcon Heavy was on February 7, 2018, when it launched a Tesla Roadster fitted with a Starman, followed by the second one on April 11, 2019. SpaceX has several other contracts promising launch services to NASA for the latter's Psyche mission scheduled to launch no earlier than 2023.