SpaceX's Much-awaited Starship Launch Likely In June Or July: President Gwynne Shotwell

SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell has predicted that the Starship mega-rocket, meant to carry humans and cargo to the Moon and Mars, will undergo its much-awaited test flight in June or July. Starship's orbital test flight was originally scheduled for December 2021 but it got stalled due to a delay in launch approval from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The FAA, however, recently announced that it would complete the assessment of the environmental impact of Starship's flight and grant approval by the end of this month.

Starship full stack propellant load testing at Starbase pic.twitter.com/CFW7E51qdI — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 18, 2022

Shotwell predicts 'inevitable' Mars exploration

While reflecting on the potential Starship launch this year, Shotwell also stated that the exploration of Mars is "inevitable". According to Interesting Engineering's report, she also raised the possibility of using nuclear propulsion for travelling into deep space. The Starship is set to be SpaceX's biggest and most powerful creation but what would make it stand out is its full-scale reusability.

SpaceX was founded by Elon Musk two decades ago with a goal to build rockets that would be completely reusable in order to significantly reduce the launch costs. Still, the company currently uses reusable Falcon class rocket boosters but the second stage carrying the payload is not reusable.

Until now, SpaceX has conducted multiple test launches of the Starship booster prototype, but the forthcoming launch would see the first-ever fully stacked rocket lift off from the Boca Chica launch site in Texas. The Starship rocket basically consists of two parts- the first stage super-heavy booster and the second stage Starship. While the first stage will consist of SpaceX's new Raptor V2 engines, the second stage will be loaded with crew and cargo during future launches.

Notably, NASA has also invested in the next-generation Starship rocket as it awarded SpaceX a $2.9 billion contract for building the Starship rocket for the Artemis moon missions. NASA's Artemis program will begin later this year with an uncrewed flight and eventually land humans on the lunar surface again under Artemis III later this decade.

Humans will land on Mars in this decade: Shotwell

The SpaceX President had made another bold prediction wherein she said, "We should put people on the surface of Mars in this decade". Speaking with CNBC's Shepard Smith, Shotwell went on to say that the Moon landing will happen even sooner. Before Shotwell, company CEO Elon Musk has also said that he would be surprised if humans don't reach Mars in the next five years. Earlier in an interview with MIT scientist and podcast host Lex Fridman, Musk even shared his aspirations about Mars exploration saying, "We don't just wanna have with Mars, flags and footprints, and then not come back for a half-century like we did with the Moon".