SpaceX's Polaris Dawn Team Aces Major Test Before World's 1st Private Spacewalk In 2023

The crew of the Polaris Dawn mission, which is scheduled to launch no earlier than March 2023, underwent crucial tests before its first-ever private Extra Vehicular Activity (EVA) or spacewalk. This mission is part of the Polaris Program which is a series of three crewed launches and was announced by billionaire entrepreneur Jared Isaacman on February 14, 2022 in partnership with SpaceX. The first mission of this program will see a team of four astronauts climb to the highest-ever low-Earth orbit (LEO) and spend five days conducting science experiements.

In preparation for the Polaris Dawn mission’s planned spacewalk, the crew participated in a decompression sickness risk characterization study in the 20 Foot Chamber at NASA’s Johnson Space Center → https://t.co/XBNnH1mOgP pic.twitter.com/DR5pHWKM02 — Polaris (@PolarisProgram) January 3, 2023

What did the team learn?

Ahead of the highly-anticipated launch, the Dawn crew consisting of four members (Isaacman, Scott Poteet, Sarah Gillis and Anna Menon) underwent crucial tests to prepare for their historic spacewalk. According to an official statement, the crew members participated in a study of the decompression sickness (DCS) which they might experience during their spacewalk. DCS, which is more commonly known as 'the bends' is normally associated with scuba diving.

It is experienced when a sudden drop in air pressure creates nitrogen gas bubbles in the body causing joint pain, damaged skin, feelings of numbness, tingling in muscles or physical fatigue. The crew members had last year completed their scuba diving training apart from scaling mountains to build their endurance.

A few 📸 from the @NASA_Johnson chamber run prior to Christmas. Such a great crew to get locked in a historic chamber with. Results from this study should validate the novel EVA pre-breathe protocol for the Polaris Dawn mission. So grateful for NASA, Polaris & @SpaceX support🚀 pic.twitter.com/K3gIbfxwYe — Jared Isaacman (@rookisaacman) January 4, 2023

In a 20-feet chamber at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, the team learnt how to monitor and report DCS symptoms, in addition to understanding the likelihood for DCS to occur during the actual EVA. The crew members stayed inside the facility for about two days and faced simulated conditions of pressure and oxygen profiles in their SpaceX Dragon spacecraft to determine how likely it is for DCS symptoms to occur. "In addition to characterising DCS risk, the event allowed for the crew and teams to practice monitoring for and reporting EVA-related medical information over communication loops ahead of the mission’s actual spacewalk," an official statement by the Program read.

The Dawn crew will attempt the world's first commercial spacewalk at an altitude of approximately 700 km from Earth after being launched aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. It would also mark the first instance when the team will don the brand new SpaceX-designed spacesuit and test Starlink laser-based communications in space. Interestingly, the third and final mission of the Program would see a new crew launch aboard Starship, SpaceX's full-reusable mega rocket designed to carry crew and cargo to the LEO, the Moon and even Mars.

Prior to this, Starship is likely to launch with a team of artists this very year for the dearMoon project which is being led by Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa. However, the launch might get significantly delayed as Starship is yet to ace its debut orbital launch and prove itself safe enough to carry a crew.