SpaceX's Second All-civilian Polaris Dawn Mission Targeted For Launch In Summer 2023

SpaceX's second-ever all-civilian mission is now targeted for launch no earlier than the summer of 2023. Named Polaris Dawn, the mission will launch atop the Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The endeavour is part of the Polaris program which was announced by billionaire Jared Isaacman in February last year. Notably, the Polaris Program is a series of three missions and the third one involves a crewed mission with the Starship mega-rocket.

Taking to Twitter, the program's official Twitter handle provided the new update for Polaris Dawn which would take four crew members-- Jared Isaacman, Kidd Poteet, Sarah Gillis, and Anna Menon-- to the highest-ever orbit.

We announced the Polaris Program and its first mission one year ago this month. Recap of the Polaris Dawn crew’s training to-date as we look ahead to the mission’s launch, now targeted for no earlier than summer 2023 → https://t.co/N6t4UHxXRL pic.twitter.com/pztx3HTTsu — Polaris (@PolarisProgram) February 23, 2023

Ahead of the launch, the four-membered crew has spent almost a year training for survival in zero gravity, emergency medical procedures and spacewalk. "This year went by quickly and so much progress has been made," Isaacman tweeted.

Reasons why Polaris Dawn will be historic

During the five days that the crew will spend in space, they will conduct 38 different research experiments at an altitude of 1,400 kilometers above Earth, the highest Earth orbit ever achieved. "The findings from these experiments will help us understand more about the human body in space ahead of future long-duration human spaceflight missions," an official Polaris statement read.

Polaris Dawn would also be the world's first mission to see spacewalk by private astronauts who will don specially designed SpaceX spacesuits for the first time. Moreover, the team will also test the Starlink laser-based communications in space, something never done before. Experts believe that this technology demonstration will provide valuable data to develop space communications systems necessary for missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond in the future.

The Polaris Dawn crew has trained for all of the above objectives by scaling mountains, getting familiar with the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, practicing experiments including medical ones and scuba diving, an effective method to train for spacewalks. This mission, however, also has a humanitarian cause as it intends to raise money for the Tennessee-based St. Jude Children's Research Hospital similar to the Inspiration4 mission. It also was commanded by Isaacman and took off on September 16, 2021, as the world's first mission with civilians.