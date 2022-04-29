SpaceX's Starlink Satellites To Liftoff In Falcon 9 Rocket On April 30; Details Inside

SpaceX is preparing for another launch with a new fleet of Starlink satellites. The mission is targeted for April 30 at 2:57 am (IST) from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The Falcon 9 rocket will liftoff with 53 satellites in what would be the sixth liftoff and landing for its first stage booster. The previous Starlink mission was conducted on April 21 wherein the agency deployed 53 satellites to bolster its internet-providing constellation.

How to watch the Starlink satellite launch live?

SpaceX will broadcast the liftoff live on its official website. Interested viewers can also watch the launch on the company’s official YouTube channel or official Twitter handle. The forthcoming launch would be SpaceX’s 17the in the year and nine out of the previous 16 have been for Starlink.

SpaceX launches in some numbers

Before diving into the launch numbers, it is pertinent to note the achievement of the first stage booster being used for the upcoming launch. The booster, which would liftoff for the sixth time has been on missions such as the GPS III Space Vehicle 04, GPS III Space Vehicle 05, and one Starlink. It has been used to conduct two important crewed spaceflights- Inspiration4 and the Axiom-1 of April 8.

Notably, this would be the fastest consecutive launch of a Falcon 9 first stage booster and has beaten the previous record by six days. Meanwhile, it would be the 151st Falcon 9 overall launch and the 16th re-flight of a booster this year. Besides, SpaceX is heading toward making the record for the 43rd consecutive booster landing and the 47th orbital launch attempt in 2022. Most recently, the California-based transported four astronauts for NASA under the Crew-4 mission, which was it's third in two weeks.

The company has so far launched nearly 2,400 Starlink satellites and has permission to launch as many as 30,000 satellites. However, SpaceX aims to further strengthen its Starlink constellation as it is eyeing to launch a total of 42,000 satellites to complete the network.