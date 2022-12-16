SpaceX's Starship Ignites For Another Test Fire Ahead Of Maiden Test Flight; WATCH

SpaceX has completed another test fire of Starship ahead of the mega rocket’s maiden test flight. The ‘static-fire’ test was carried out at the company’s Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas where Starship is being developed. During the test, one of the six Raptor 2 engines of the Ship 24 prototype was fired for about seven seconds, a video of which was shared by SpaceX. During a static fire test, a rocket is anchored to the ground and its engines are ignited as part of pre-launch preparations.

Ship 24 completes a single-engine static fire test at Starbase in Texas pic.twitter.com/gF9beLcarX — SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 15, 2022

Ship 24 is the second stage prototype of the 120-metres-tall (394 feet) rocket. The Ship 24, combined with the first stage Booster 7 prototype, together make the Starship and will be launched for the first orbital flight soon. The recent test follows the one conducted on November 30, when SpaceX ignited 11 out of the 33 Raptor 2 engines on Booster 7 for a total of 13 seconds. This was the first time SpaceX fired these many engines during a static fire test. "A little more progress to Mars", SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted.

SpaceX is developing the fully-reusable Starship as a heavy lift vehicle with a capacity to transport massive amounts of cargo to the Moon and eventually to Mars. However, several hurdles have delayed its maiden launch to almost a year.

When will Starship launch?

A NASA official, during the agency's council meeting in late October, had said that the rocket could fly as early as the first week of December. The deadline is long gone and no official statement about the launch has been made as of now, meaning it could slip to 2023. It is worth mentioning that the mega-rocket's first flight was planned for December 2021, however, it failed to procure a launch license from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The FAA completed its environmental assessment of Starship's launch from Boca Chica in June this year and laid some conditions before granting a launch permit. The regulator, however, gave a green light for the development of Starship. The delay also might be a result of SpaceX's precaution toward the development of Starship as a mishap could push any progress by several months. Despite these hurdles, Starship has several missions under its belt including three crewed missions, one of which would be for landing astronauts on the Moon for NASA.