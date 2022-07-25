SpaceX's Starship Inspires 3D Printed Space Habitat; To Serve As Outer Space Research Lab

A group of students between the ages of six and 18 has developed a fully 3D printed space habitat that could fit inside the Starship rocket being developed by SpaceX. The habitat is a polymer structure measuring 23 feet or seven metres and was unveiled by the Switzerland-based Institut auf dem Rosenberg in collaboration with Danish architecture firm SAGA Space Architects.

"Our aim is to provide future leaders with early exposure to the question of advanced space exploration, allowing our students to approach and solve these complex questions from a collaborative and holistic point of view", Bernhard Gademann, Director General of Rosenberg said in an official statement.

How would the space habitats help?

(The RSH; Image: Institut auf dem Rosenberg)

Named the Rosenberg Space Habitat (RSH), it is the world's tallest 3D-printed polymer structure and has been constructed to serve as an experimental lab for students. These habitats will be used as a research site for students to learn about the fundamental conditions and architectural designs humans need to thrive on Earth and space and extend humanity's reach beyond our planet.

(Interior of the RSH; Image: Institut auf dem Rosenberg)

The habitat was developed under a collaboration lasting two years and it uses polymer which provides more versatility than concrete that is used in most 3D printed structures. According to Rosenberg, the structure is three storeys tall and can house a crew of two while allowing research in immersive learning modules that activate creative problem-solving.

Out of the three, the first floor is dedicated to hygiene, lab research, and workshop facilities to use robots from other partners, the second floor would support work, recreation, and entertainment activities whereas the third is intended for privacy and rest.

"This is a great example of how working with outer space is pushing the boundaries of technology and architecture here on Earth as well, as this is the tallest 3D-printed plastic ‘house’ in the world," Sebastian Frederiksen, founder of SAGA Space Architects said in the statement. "This is just the beginning of the habitat, and now the research and education begin. Hopefully, we are going to learn a lot about living on the Moon," he added.