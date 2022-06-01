SpaceX's Wait For Permit Extends As FAA Delays Review Of Starship Launch To June 13

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has announced to delay the environmental assessment of SpaceX's Starship launch for two more weeks. The environmental review, which was supposed to be released on May 31, will now be released on June 13. Notably, this is the fifth instance when the FAA has postponed the review starting from December 31 to February 28, from February 28 to March 28, from March 28 to April 29, from April 29 to May 31 and now for two more weeks.

What does FAA's environmental assessment mean?

Starship 24 rolls out to the pad at Starbase pic.twitter.com/PGh6FY6x8w — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 27, 2022

The FAA is conducting what is called a Programmatic Environmental Assessment (PEA) to determine the impacts a Starship launch would cause on the environment. The Starship, which is awaiting its first-ever orbital mission, is being prepared for spaceflight at SpaceX's Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas. This assessment holds significance as it would help FAA decide whether a Starship launch from Starbase would be feasible.

Notably, the aviation agency has also invited public comments on the matter. According to FAA's official statement, the decision to award SpaceX a permit to conduct the launch also depends on factors such as public safety, national security and insurance requirements for the launch operator. It is worth mentioning that SpaceX had targeted the orbital mission in December 2021, but the delays in FAA's review have pushed the crucial mission halfway into 2022. However, the completion of the assessment does not guarantee a permit for the flight, FAA has said.

When would the Starship take off?

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk had predicted in February that Starship will most likely take off a couple of months after receiving regulatory approval by April this year. However, the timeline was disrupted owing to several delays but SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell recently said that the mega-rocket will launch most likely in June or July. Last week, the Starship spacecraft was rolled out to the launch pad and Musk revealed earlier today that it will be integrated with the Superheavy booster in a few weeks. He even said that the Raptor 2 engines, that will power the Starship during its orbital flight are complete and are undergoing installation.