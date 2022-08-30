'Star Trek' Actress Nichelle Nichols' Ashes To Be Sent Into Space On Vulcan Rocket's Debut

Nichelle Nichols, the famous actress of the blockbuster franchise Star Trek, will become the latest member of the show to have her remains sent into space. Nichols, who passed away on July 31 this year at the age of 89, is remembered for her role as Lieutenant Nyota Uhura as well as for opening the gates of Hollywood for people of color during the 1960s. After Nichols' demise, her ashes were donated by her son Kyle Johnson.

The flight to deep space is being organised by Celestis Inc, which offers such memorial missions in collaboration with private aerospace companies. The preserved ashes of Nichols, weighing one gram, are being sent aboard the Lockheed Martin and Boeing-led United Launch Alliance's (ULA) Vulcan rocket which will make its debut launch on a date yet to be finalised. According to Celestis, 150 vials containing ashes, DNA samples and special messages will be inserted into a "graveyard orbit" around the sun once the capsule from the rocket's upper stage separates.

Nichols' remains will be accompanied by those of Majel Barrett-Roddenberry, wife of Star Trek’s creator, Gene Roddenberry. She was also part of the series as nurse Christine Chapel. The remains of sci-fi visual effects artist Douglas Trumbull, who is known for his work in films such as 2001: A Space Odyssey and Star Trek: The Motion Picture will also board the under-construction Vulcan rocket.

Interestingly, Roddenberry and another Star Trek actor James Doohan, who played the show’s chief engineer Scotty, are also having their ashes sent into space beyond the Moon. As for Nichols, she is also remembered as a singer and dancer, as well as an activist who rose to fame during the height of the Civil Rights movement in the US. The actress also had a special connection with NASA, which was established after the agency welcomed women and minorities during the Space Shuttle program.

Celestis sends remains of 47 people to space

On May 26 this year, the company, in collaboration with SpaceX, sent the remains of 47 people into space during the Transporter-5 mission which launched from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Named “Ascension Flight”, it had customers from five different countries who paid for the spaceflight of their deceased family members. Celestis CEO and co-founder Charles Chafer had revealed that the capsule containing the remains was attached to a satellite and later installed into an orbit around the Earth. The capsule is expected to remain afloat for a decade.