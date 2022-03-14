Last Updated:

Stargazers Can Spot International Space Station In Mumbai Sky Tonight; Details Inside

Want to spot the international space station in Mumbai sky tonight through naked eyes? Here's everything you need to know from timing to angle.

It can be said sans any doubt that the International Space Station is the brightest extraterrestrial object in the sky after the Sun and the Moon. And in a major chunk of good news for stargazers in Mumbai, the ISS will be visible to the residents of the region tonight. For spotting the ISS tonight, one requires just two things - a cloudless night sky and timing. The space station will be visible to residents of Mumbai at a visible angle for a few minutes after the sunset. 

Timing to spot the ISS

It is pertinent to mention here that the space station can be spotted easily with the naked eye as it will be passing over the Mumbai sky at approximately 7:40 PM. It should be noted that the space station won't wander for long in the sky, as people will be left with just 5 to 6 minutes to spot the brightest manmade extraterrestrial object. More details on how to spot the ISS in Mumbai are mentioned below.

Timing to spot the space station: Mon Mar 14 7:40 PM, Visible: 5 min, Max Height: 65°, Appears: 10° above SSW, Disappears: 22° above NE

Notably, it is not a rare phenomenon to spot the ISS, as even if you miss the beautiful sight tonight, you can always visit the website of the US space agency, NASA as they have a separate webpage to guide users to the exact timings on when to spot the space station. Furthermore, the US space agency also allows you to register yourself so you will receive the notification in case the space station passes over your city. Moreover, users can even track the real-time location using the website - Spot The Station, which is devoted to tracking the movements of the International Space Station.

