Starship Is Ready For Launch, Elon Musk Announces As SpaceX Awaits FAA License

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced on September 6 that the Starship rocket is ready for its second integrated test flight. Musk said that SpaceX is now waiting for a license for the launch from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

"Starship is ready to launch, awaiting FAA license approval," Musk posted on X. The Starship rocket launched on its first orbital flight on April 20 this year but was grounded by the FAA after it exploded over the Gulf of Mexico and caused serious damage to the launch site and the surrounding areas in Boca Chica, Texas.

The first launch attempt on April 20 did not go as planned due to a failure in separation of Starship's first stage Super Heavy Booster with the second stage also called Starship. About four minutes after liftoff, the SpaceX team sent a self-destruct instruction and the rocket exploded over the Starbase launch site.

The launch proved to be a setback for SpaceX as the launch pad was destroyed due to the Booster's thrust and the FAA grounded it and directed an investigation. The FAA itself was sued by several environmental groups for granting the launch license to SpaceX for Starship which was valid for five years.

Musk's announcement comes as SpaceX posted a video of a fully stacked Starship rocket on the launch pad at Starbase. The company has conducted two static fire tests of the Super Heavy Booster, the latest one on August 28, and experts speculate that the launch might be just a couple of weeks away. However, the FAA license is the biggest hurdle that SpaceX needs to clear for the mission. Last month, the company submitted the final report to the FAA on the investigation that was conducted regarding the first launch attempt on the directions of the regulator.

To ensure that the second launch is not as destructive as the first, SpaceX has made a few changes such as installation of a flame deflector and an interstage for a new separation method in which the second stage engines will ignite to push the ship away from the booster. Despite these changes, Musk recently posted on X that Starship will have a 50% chance of reaching orbit.