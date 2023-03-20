Stephen Hawking Thought His Thesis In 'a Brief History Of Time' Was Wrong

In 2002, Thomas Hertog was urgently summoned to the office of his esteemed mentor, Stephen Hawking. With a sense of excitement radiating from his eyes, the renowned cosmologist communicated to Hertog through his computer-controlled voice system, declaring that he had experienced a change of heart. "My book, A Brief History of Time, is written from the wrong perspective," Hawking announced. This statement consigned the popular scientific tome, which had sold over 10 million copies worldwide, to the waste bin. According to a report from the Guardia, Hertog, and Hawking then embarked on a new project, aiming to encapsulate their latest ideas about the universe in a fresh way.

Five years following the passing of Stephen Hawking, his final theory, titled On the Origin of Time, is set to be published in the UK next month. At a Cambridge festival lecture on March 31st, cosmologist Thomas Hertog, currently affiliated with KU Leuven University in Belgium, will discuss the origins and themes of the book. According to Hertog, Hawking struggled to comprehend how the universe was able to create conditions that are so perfectly suitable for life. These conditions include a precise balance of particle forces that enable the existence of chemistry and complex molecules, as well as the presence of only three dimensions of space that allow for the formation of stable solar systems and habitats for living organisms. Some cosmologists assert that without these specific characteristics, life as we know it may not have come to fruition in the universe.

A quick glance at Hawking's life

Stephen Hawking was born on January 8, 1942, in Oxford, England. His father was a medical researcher, and his mother was a secretary. From an early age, Hawking was interested in science, especially physics and astronomy. He attended University College, Oxford, where he studied physics and graduated with honors in 1962. He then went on to pursue graduate studies in cosmology at Trinity College, Cambridge.

It was during his time at Cambridge that Hawking was diagnosed with a rare form of motor neuron disease that left him wheelchair-bound and unable to speak without the use of a computerized voice synthesizer. Despite this debilitating condition, Hawking continued his studies and research, becoming one of the most brilliant and influential scientists of his generation.

In 1974, Hawking proposed the theory of Hawking radiation, which suggested that black holes could emit radiation and eventually evaporate over time. This groundbreaking work established Hawking as a leading figure in theoretical physics, and he continued to make significant contributions to the field throughout his career. He also wrote several popular science books, including the best-selling A Brief History of Time, which helped make complex scientific ideas accessible to a wider audience.

Hawking received numerous awards and honors for his contributions to science, including the Albert Einstein Medal, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and the Copley Medal, the highest honor of the Royal Society. He also served as the Lucasian Professor of Mathematics at Cambridge, a position once held by Isaac Newton.

Hawking passed away on March 14, 2018, at the age of 76, leaving behind a legacy of scientific achievement and popularizing science for the general public. His work has inspired countless people around the world to pursue careers in science and to explore the mysteries of the universe.