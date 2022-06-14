Strawberry Supermoon Of June To Reach Its Peak On Tuesday; How To Watch Phenomenon?

Much to the joy of amateur astronomers, the upcoming full moon, which is widely known as the "Strawberry Supermoon", would peak on June 14, Tuesday. Highlighting the second of the year's four consecutive supermoons, on Tuesday night, the moon will appear uncommonly large and bright, for which, one would not need binoculars to experience. The Strawberry Supermoon is the 'full moon' in June, which is usually considered the last full moon of the spring or the start of summer, as per a Space report.

Furthermore, June's lunar occurrence would reach its peak on Tuesday, at 7:51 a.m. EDT, in a season featuring four supermoons (which generally took place from May through August).

🍓🍯🍻🌹 The June full moon is the sweetest of the year - called Strawberry, Honey, Mead, or Rose Moon.



It's also a supermoon! The Moon appears a little bigger and brighter than average because it's closer to Earth in its elliptical orbit. https://t.co/em5wrKIxAt pic.twitter.com/zkiTtwRDag — NASA Moon (@NASAMoon) June 13, 2022

For the unversed, 'strawberry moon' is a term given to the full moon in June by the Algonquin Native American tribe in the northeastern United States and eastern Canada, and it relates to the region's strawberry picking season (not the moon's actual colour), NPR reported. In June, it will be at the closest point in its orbit to Earth, making it a supermoon by conventional criteria.

Supermoon appears 17% bigger & 30% brighter than faintest moon of this year

According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, “The common definition of a supermoon is any full moon that is at a distance of at least 90% of perigee (which is the position at which the Moon is closest to Earth)". The Old Farmer's Almanac further states, “June's full Moon stands at 222,238.4 miles (357,658 km) away — comfortably within that cut-off point," NPR reported.

NASA estimates that the supermoon looks 17% bigger and 30% brighter than the faintest moon of the year when it is at the furthest point in its orbit from Earth. Supermoons are rare occurrences that happen just three to four times a year and always in a row. From Sunday evening until Wednesday morning, this supermoon would look full.

In addition to this, people in North American time zones will be able to witness this celestial event later in the evening.

In 1979, astrologer Richard Nolle developed the phrase "supermoon," which refers to a new or full moon that happens when the Moon is within 90% of perigee, its closest point to Earth.

(Image: Pixabay)