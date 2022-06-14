Last Updated:

Strawberry Supermoon To Shine Across India On June 14; Here's All About It

The Strawberry supermoon will emerge opposite the sun when it will be located at apogee, the closest point around its orbit at 3,63,300 kilometers from Earth.

Harsh Vardhan
Strawberry supermoon

Image: NASA


The month of June will be special for stargazers as a supermoon will shine bright in the night sky starting June 14. This supermoon will emerge opposite the Sun in Earth-based longitude at 7:52 a.m. EDT (5:22 pm IST) and will appear full for the next three days. According to NASA, the June 14 moon is called the Strawberry supermoon when it is both in its full phase and at perigee, meaning its closest point in orbit around the Earth. 

How to watch the Strawberry supermoon?

Given the skies are not clear in your area, you can watch the Strawberry supermoon emerge by joining the free webcast of the Virtual Telescope project. The webcast will begin at 12:45 am IST on June 15 and you can tune in live via the video below. Notably, the supermoon will linger in the sky for the next three days until Thursday. 

More about the Strawberry supermoon

Before getting into the story behind the name, let us first understand what a supermoon actually is. The term supermoon was coined by astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979 and it is a new or full moon phase that occurs when the moon is within 90% of perigee. A perigee is when the moon is 3,63,300 kilometers from Earth, whereas, at the apogee i.e. the farthest distance, it is about 4,05,500 kilometers away. 

As for the name, the Maine Farmer's calendar says that the Algonquin tribes of what is now the northeastern United States called this the Strawberry Moon which was derived from the short season for harvesting strawberries in the region. Some of its other names are mead, honey, or rose moon because of the blooming roses at this time of the year, says NASA's Gordon Johnston. In addition to this, flower moon, hot moon, hoe moon, and planting moon are also some of the names associated with this phase. Notably, this phase of the moon also brings the festival of Vat Purnima in India when women tie a sacred thread around a banyan tree for the well-being of their husbands. 

