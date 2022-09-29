Studying Heart Cells And Liquids, Tasks NASA Astronauts Will Carry Out Aboard ISS

Four astronauts will launch to the International Space Station (ISS) on October 5 for a six-month-long stay aboard the orbital laboratory. The launch will be conducted using SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket under NASA’s Crew 5 mission from the Kennedy Space Center. Consisting of three US astronauts and one Russian cosmonaut, the team will join Russian cosmonauts to conduct several crucial experiments during their mission.

The CARDIOBREATH experiment

Through the CARDIOBREATH experiment, which is a contribution of the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), the astronauts will examine deconditioning of the cardiorespiratory system and how it affects the control of blood pressure. Years of data study have revealed that astronauts experience changes in their cardiovascular, respiratory, and musculoskeletal systems during spaceflight which has long-term implications.

To conduct this experiment, the ISS members will wear a Bio-Monitor shirt that tracks heart rate, blood pressure, breathing rate, and activity level before, during, and after exercise. Once the results are gathered, they will be compared to measurements taken before and after the astronauts’ missions.

Project Eagle

Sponsored by the National Science Foundation (NSF), Project Eagle would aim to study the effects of spaceflight on the properties of heart muscle cells derived from stem cells. NASA says that this experiment would help scientists develop a functional 3D heart tissue model that researchers can use to test new drugs.

Talking of stem cells, scientists have found that cells in microgravity can grow into 3D cultures with better structure and properties than 2D cultures grown on Earth. Notably, researchers have successfully cultured cardiac cells on the ISS previously and the cells were returned to Earth for further study with an aim to discover and test new drug treatments.

Advanced bioprinting

Notably, some of the experiments will be sent to the ISS for the astronauts in early November using Northrop Grumman's Cygnus spacecraft, and among those is an upgraded BioFabrication Facility (BFF). NASA is sending the upgraded facility to print new cells and eventually develop full-fledged organs for transplant and for bioprinting foods and medicines on demand. The agency says that microgravity enables the printing of tissue samples of higher quality than those printed on Earth.

The BFF will allow BFF-Meniscus-2 and BFF-Cardiac investigations. While the former evaluates the biomechanical properties of 3D-printed knee cartilage tissue, the latter studies 3D-printed cardiac tissue samples.

Liquid behaviour

A contribution by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), the liquid behaviour experiment would help study how liquids behave under gravitational environments different from Earth. According to NASA, this is different from previous similar experiments because this would be the first direct observation of liquid behaviour in environments that simulate the gravity of the Moon and Mars.

"Results could improve the accuracy of models that predict how liquids behave and contribute to better design of space exploration systems such as lunar rovers, life support systems, and rocket fuel tanks", NASA said in a report.