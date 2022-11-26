'Success Will Be Ours': ISRO's PSLV-C54 Places Earth Observation Satellite EOS-06 In Orbit

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday, November 26 successfully launched its historic PSLV-C54 mission from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

Carrying the primary payload-- Earth-observation satellite (ES-06 or Oceansat-3), ISRO's third-generation satellite in the OceanSat series, the PSLV-C54 rocket successfully blasted off carrying eight nanosatellites, including one from Bhutan.

Addressing a brief about the successful lift-off of PSLV-C54, the Mission Director of the PSLV-C54 said that the "team ISRO" always delivers. "PSLV never fails to deliver because of the excellent team— ‘Team ISRO’. Team ISRO always delivers… Success will be ours," Mission Director said.

Notably, Oceansat would be separated from orbit-1 while the eight other nano-satellites would be placed in different orbits based on the customer requirements (in the Sun-synchronous polar orbits). The 24th flight of the PSLV-XL version, this mission was one of the longest ones undertaken by the ISRO scientists who engaged the rocket to change orbits using two-orbit change thrusters (OCTs) used in the PSLV-C54 launch vehicle.

ISRO's PSLV-C54 launch

The total payload mass of the mission was over 1,000 kg. After launching from Sriharikota, the four-stage PSLV-C54 would place the EOS-06 at an altitude of approximately 738 km whereas the passenger satellites would be deployed at a lower orbit-- at an altitude of roughly 511 km. "The Primary satellite (EOS-06) will be separated in Orbit-1. Subsequently, orbit change is planned by using two Orbit ChangeThrusters (OCTs) introduced in the Propulsion Bay Ring of the PSLV-C54 Vehicle. The Passenger Payloads (PPLs) will be separated in Orbit-2," ISRO stated.

The launch of the 44.4 metre-tall rocket marked the 87th launch by the ISRO and the 56th flight of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) class of launch vehicles. In addition to this, the mission was special in the sense that two nanosatellites of Hyderabad-based startup-- Dhruva Space were also launched by the PSLV-C54.