Sun Ejects Strongest Geomagnetic Storm Since 2017 Triggering Stunning Auroras On Earth

Earth was hit by a strong geomagnetic storm earlier this week and the event brought vibrant auroras to the polar regions. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the storm ejected by the Sun belonged to the 'severe' G4 class, making it the strongest in six years since 2017. Geomagnetic storms and their strength is determined across five classes from G1 to G5.

NASA says geomagnetic storms are created when charged solar materials (solar mass ejections or CMEs) eject into the atmosphere and breach through the Earth's magnetic field, causing a drop in its strength. Interestingly, this event which lasts 6 to 12 hours allows the solar particles to interact with the Earth's atmosphere and react with oxygen and nitrogen molecules. This reaction results in streaks of colourful light which are called aurora borealis in the North pole and aurora australis in the south.

G4 (Severe) Levels Reached!

Pictures of stunning auroras go viral

The recent solar storm was strong enough to trigger auroras not only in higher latitude areas this time but also in the lower ones. Apart from major European countries, the auroras were spotted in Canada and dozens of states in the US. Several residents of the said areas shared pictures of the mesmerising lights emerging following the storm.

No words can truly describe Thursday night's aurora from northeast South Dakota. Never in my life did I think I'd ever see northern lights like this near my hometown! A dream come true.

An even more insane clip from last night - the sky literally turned into a portal to another universe, it didn't feel real. This aurora explosion was one of the coolest things I have ever witnessed in my lifetime. I filmed this in Fairbanks, Alaska at around 10:33 pm AKDT.



I filmed this in Fairbanks, Alaska at around 10:33 pm AKDT. This… pic.twitter.com/PR2Sfc5J5B — Vincent Ledvina (@Vincent_Ledvina) March 24, 2023