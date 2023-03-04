Last Updated:

Sun Throws Out Intense Solar Flares Into Space, NASA Observatory Captures Event

The Sun underwent another phase of solar flare emission which peaked on March 3 at 11:22 pm IST, said NASA. The event was captured by the agency's observatory.

Written By
Harsh Vardhan
NASA

The strength of solar flares are determined by different categories which are A, B, C, M and X, with X being the strongest and A being the weakest; Image: NASA


The Sun underwent another phase of solar flare emission which peaked on March 3. According to NASA, the peak burst of energy was reported at 11:22 pm IST and it was classified as an X2.1 flare. The strength of solar flares are determined by different categories which are A, B, C, M and X, with X being the strongest and A being the weakest and each of these classes are rated from 0-9. 

The latest instance of the violent event was captured by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) which is designed to help scientists understand how the Sun affects the space weather. Taking to Twitter, the agency shared a post showing intense energy bursts out of the solar surface. 

Solar flares also trigger stunning auroras

Such solar flare outbursts are feared for their ability to damage electric power grids, navigation signals, and impact radio communication networks while endangering satellites in orbit and astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS). As dangerous as they are, the solar flares also trigger stunning auroras in European countries and stronger ones even bring them as far as Canada and parts of the US. 

READ | In Pics: Aurora puts on scintillating show hours after solar storm hits Earth

The internet is currently brimming with pictures of aurora borealis (as it is called in the northern hemisphere). Recently, NASA astronaut Josh Cassada, a member of the Crew-5 mission that launched to the ISS in October 2022, shared a clip of auroras in the north from the ISS which went viral. 

READ | NASA astronaut in ISS shares spectacular visuals of aurora triggered by recent solar storm

 

READ | 'Nature is a wonder': Video shows aurora 'explode'; netizens stunned by delightful sight
READ | Aurora borealis lights up sky over highest mountain peak in North America; Internet in awe
First Published:
COMMENT