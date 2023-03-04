Sun Throws Out Intense Solar Flares Into Space, NASA Observatory Captures Event

The Sun underwent another phase of solar flare emission which peaked on March 3. According to NASA, the peak burst of energy was reported at 11:22 pm IST and it was classified as an X2.1 flare. The strength of solar flares are determined by different categories which are A, B, C, M and X, with X being the strongest and A being the weakest and each of these classes are rated from 0-9.

The latest instance of the violent event was captured by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) which is designed to help scientists understand how the Sun affects the space weather. Taking to Twitter, the agency shared a post showing intense energy bursts out of the solar surface.

The Sun emitted a strong solar flare on March 3, 2023, peaking at 12:52 ET. NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory captured an image of the event, which was classified as X2.1. https://t.co/2bkwGSlVp4 pic.twitter.com/EcOxPpVNzu — NASA Sun & Space (@NASASun) March 3, 2023

Solar flares also trigger stunning auroras

Such solar flare outbursts are feared for their ability to damage electric power grids, navigation signals, and impact radio communication networks while endangering satellites in orbit and astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS). As dangerous as they are, the solar flares also trigger stunning auroras in European countries and stronger ones even bring them as far as Canada and parts of the US.

The internet is currently brimming with pictures of aurora borealis (as it is called in the northern hemisphere). Recently, NASA astronaut Josh Cassada, a member of the Crew-5 mission that launched to the ISS in October 2022, shared a clip of auroras in the north from the ISS which went viral.

“There is no part of the planet that isn’t absolutely beautiful...” @NASA_Astronauts @astro_josh on seeing the incredible views of the aurora with Exp 68 crewmates @AstroDuke and @Astro_Wakata. pic.twitter.com/8jHX60maQs — International Space Station (@Space_Station) March 3, 2023

When the aurora is so bright you don't need your headlights to see the road😳#justalaskathings pic.twitter.com/PjVyYxaRJU — Vincent Ledvina (@Vincent_Ledvina) March 3, 2023

Under the aurora is the best place to be 💫 pic.twitter.com/qTOBbvwiP4 — Eric Bleicher (@EBleicher) March 3, 2023