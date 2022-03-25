Sun's Most Detailed Image In 50 Years Captured By ESA's Solar Orbiter; See Pic Here

The European Space Agency's (ESA) Solar Orbiter is just a day away from making its closest approach to the sun and has already achieved a significant feat. While at a distance of roughly 75 million kilometres, the European Solar Orbiter has beamed back the most detailed image of the sun in almost 50 years. The image provided below, according to the agency, is a compilation of 25 images that were taken on March 7 using the Extreme Ultraviolet Imager (EUI) mounted on the orbiter.

Zoom in to the incredible detail of your home star with the highest resolution mosaic of the full solar disc + solar corona yet! The 25-images were taken by @EuiTelescope 7 March when #SolarOrbiter was 75 million km from the Sun

Hi-res👉https://t.co/2vOYZ7aw92 #ExploreFarther pic.twitter.com/Og4iRVCP4P — ESA's Solar Orbiter (@ESASolarOrbiter) March 24, 2022

ESA says that the picture taken by the EUI is the highest resolution image of the Sun’s full disc and outer atmosphere, the corona, ever taken. Another image taken by the Spectral Imaging of the Coronal Environment (SPICE) instrument is the first full Sun image of its kind in 50 years, noted the agency. Interestingly, the final image contains more than 83 million pixels, making it possess a resolution that is ten times better than the display of a 4K TV screen.

Solar Orbiter to make closest approach on March 26

The orbiter will make its first-ever closest approach to the sun and will be less than one-third of the distance from the Sun to the Earth. Currently, the orbiter is around 75 million kilometres away from the Sun which is the same distance it achieved during its close pass to the Sun on 15 June 2020. According to ESA, once the spacecraft gets closest to the sun, it would use all of its instruments to gather as much data as possible. The agency has further said that the orbiter's remote sensing instruments may also be able to pinpoint the origin of any event on the solar surface during its flyby. "Even if no big event takes place there is still a lot of science that can be performed in analysing the evolution of the same packet of the solar wind as it travels outwards into the Solar System", the agency had said in a report.

Image: ESA