Super Flower Blood Moon Mesmerises Stargazers During Longest Lunar Eclipse Today In 33 Yrs

Parts of Europe along with entire Africa and both American continents witnessed the first total lunar eclipse of 2022 on May 16, as per Indian Standard Time. The eclipse began at 7:02 am (IST) and saw a super flower blood moon during the peak of the celestial event. Lasting for a total of three hours and 27 minutes, the totality period of the moon lasted for 85 minutes, which is the longest in the last 33 years. This was the longest totality during a lunar eclipse since August 1989, when the moon was immersed in the Earth's shadow for about 96 minutes. According to NASA's planetary geologist Noah Petro, the moon was approximately 3,62,000 kilometers away from Earth at the peak of the eclipse.

We'd love for you to join us online — and if you're in the lunar eclipse viewing area, go out and take a look for yourself! Here's where on Earth the eclipse will be most visible: https://t.co/RZ3Eyxt3vr pic.twitter.com/UZkLIyE1V6 — NASA (@NASA) May 16, 2022

The event was seen across multiple countries in North and South America, Africa, the Middle East as well as entire Europe to some extent. Notably, the most exciting period of the eclipse was when the moon entered totality and turned blood red in colour. Totality is the phase when the moon is completely obscured by the Earth’s shadow. As to the red colour of the moon, it occurs because even though the moon is fully immersed in Earth's shadow, red wavelengths of sunlight fall onto the lunar surface after filtering through the Earth's atmosphere.

Stargazers who were lucky enough to witness the phenomenon shared pictures of the blood moon. Notably, the eclipse was not visible in India along with Australia and Alaska.

Skywatchers share pictures of red-hued blood moon

Several netizens took to Twitter for sharing pictures of the blood moon from across the world. The majority of the users were from parts of Northern and Southern Africa as it was the clearest and most exciting event visible from these regions.

lunar eclipse from my telescope pic.twitter.com/Yps6EWkkv7 — jade !* (@jaadegarciia) May 16, 2022

Took like 80 photos of the eclipse tonight but this is my favorite pic.twitter.com/NSZGxWmLyY — Cesar (@artbycs_) May 16, 2022

tonight's blood moon lunar eclipse looks like kid cudi's man on the moon pic.twitter.com/6mH41LUnDQ — 🌱 (@aplasticplant) May 16, 2022

Interestingly, NASA will soon release pictures of the event captured by its Lucy spacecraft which was launched last October to the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. The spacecraft is about 103 million kilometers from Earth and will photograph the event to provide a perspective from deep space.