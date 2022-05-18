Supermassive Black Hole Of Milky Way Will Soon Be Available In A Video; Read How

Just days after making a ground-breaking revelation with the first image of the Milky Way's supermassive black hole Sagittarius (Sgr) A*, scientists are now aiming higher- producing a video of the same object. The photograph was released by the astronomers who observed the black hole using the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT), a collaboration of major observatories across the globe. Residing about 27,000 light-years away from Earth, the black hole was found to be about four million times the mass of the sun.

Just capturing a single black hole photograph is an extremely cumbersome task owing to the mind-boggling distance let alone making its video. However, the astronomers have a plan which they would implement to film the movement of the black hole's event horizon and the churning of the gas around it.

How would the astronomers film Sgr A*?

At the National Science Federation's (NSF) news conference during the release of Sgr A*'s picture, Katie Bouman, a computer scientist at the California Institute of Technology, had revealed that the engineers would make technical improvements at the EHT to produce a video.

She revealed that they had developed an algorithm to film the Messier 87's (M87) supermassive black hole in 2017 but the data was not enough to create clear visualisations. Bouman had said in the conference that the improvement would be complete by 2024, which would allow scientists to switch the EHT on and off. This would help the astronomers to make observations for longer periods of time instead of a single campaign lasting just a week or two.

Once the improvements are complete by 2024, the EHT will observe the black hole for a few years before converting them into a video. According to Space.com, Michael Johnson, an astrophysicist at the Harvard–Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics said that the next step would be to capture polarised images of the Sgr A* to observe the magnetic field lines being dragged into it. Notably, the Sgr A* was the second supermassive black hole that has been directly imaged from Earth. The first was the M87 which is about 55 million light-years away and 6.5 billion times more massive than the Sun.