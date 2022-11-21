Surprising New Study Finds Mars Is Slowly Ripping Apart Its Bigger Moon Phobos

Mars’ largest Moon Phobos might soon vanish out of existence as the red planet has been found ripping apart its own natural satellite. This revelation has been made in a study published earlier this month in The Planetary Science Journal which suggests that the grooves on Phobos are a result of the Moon getting stretched out. After extensive observations, NASA has found that this Moon is inching closer to the planet at a rate of 6 feet (1.8 meters) every 100 years, and will soon crash into it thus meeting its end, Space.com reported.

Truly fascinating. I zoomed in with my Mastcam-Z camera on a Phobos solar eclipse. This detailed video can help scientists on my team better understand the Martian moon’s orbit and how its gravity affects the interior of Mars, including its crust & mantle. https://t.co/jVdJ4UwhDx pic.twitter.com/q45HwKwLIS — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) April 20, 2022

Mars has two Moons named Phobos, which means 'fear' and Deimos meaning 'panic'. Phobos has a diameter of around 17 km and orbits Mars from a distance of 9,377 km whereas Deimos has a diameter of 16 km and is located much farther, 23,436 km away. However, due to its proximity to Mars, Phobos is much closer to its doom.

What did the study find?

(Phobos; Image: NASA)

Phobos has a surface that has a large number of ripples and grooves, apart from craters, which scientists say might have formed due to numerous asteroid impacts. However, scientists of the new study said that these grooves might be emerging due to the strong gravitational influence Phobos is experiencing from Mars. According to the new theory, the Martian Moon is getting stretched in line toward the red planet owing to the effect of the tidal force and this would increase as Phobos continues falling into the planet.

Interestingly, the study predicts that once Phobos gets completely ripped apart, its debris will be trapped in the Martian orbit as a ring, just like we see around Saturn. It is worth noting, however, that this theory of tidal pull has been dismissed in the past due to Phobos' loose composition, and this prompted the study experts to test the idea using computer simulations.

"Modeling Phobos as a rubble-pile interior overlaid by a cohesive layer, we find that the tidal strain could create parallel fissures with regular spacing," the experts wrote in their study, per Space.com. While Phobos still has around 40 million years before it crashes into Mars, it could meet its end sooner if it is being torn apart by Martian gravity.