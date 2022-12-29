Take Solar System's Grand Tour As All Eight Planets Came Together On Same Night

The universe gave astronomy lovers a blockbuster year-ender as all eight planets of the solar system came together on the same night. This rare phenomenon occurred on December 28 when Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn lined up in the night sky from the southwestern horizon.

The spectacular event was also live-streamed by The Virtual Telescope Project founded by astronomer Gianluca Masi. Although the live stream ended on December 28, you can still watch all the planets come together in the video below.

"These nights, we can see all the planets of our solar system at a glance, soon after sunset," Masi told Newsweek. "It happens from time to time, but it is always a spectacular sight." While the planets Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn are visible through the naked eye after sunset, you can also spot dimmer planets Mercury, Neptune and Saturn using binoculars or telescopes. Mercury, however, would be the hardest to spot as it would be located in the bright part of the sky.

In the near-half-hour live stream by the Virtual Telescope Project, the astronomer marked out the planets as they continued to emerge after sunset. It is worth noting, however, that such a planetary parade is not as extremely rare as they tend to happen every now and then. According to The Guardian, one such alignment was seen in June this year and the sequence of Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn has not been witnessed in the last 18 years.