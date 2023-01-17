Team Of Indian Astronomers Make Unique Discovery On Mars; Here's All You Need To Know

A team of astronomers from the Indian Institute of Geomagnetism (IIG) have found the first evidence of the presence of solitary waves or distinct electric field fluctuations on Mars. Earth, as we know it, has a magnetosphere around it which is basically a shield around a planet made of magnetic field. This magnetic field is generated by the motion of molten iron in Earth's core and it protects our planet from harmful and cosmic radiation which makes life possible on our planet.

But unlike Earth, Mars does not have a magnetosphere as it was stripped away millions of years ago and this enables the cosmic radiation to directly interact with the flimsy Martian atmosphere. Scientists, however, do not have a concrete answer about the reason for Mars losing its magnetosphere.

While is has been suggested that frequent occurrences of solitary waves can be observed frequently, none of the missions sent to the red planet have been able to detect them until now.

Significance of the discovery

(Artists's representation of MAVEN; Image: NASA)

The discovery was made by analysing the data collected by the Mars Atmosphere and Volatile EvolutioN (MAVEN) orbiter launched by NASA in November 2013. An official release by the Ministry of Science and Technology stated that “the study of these waves is crucial as they directly control particle energization, plasma loss, transport etc through wave particle interactions".

The team of scientists have found that the magnitude of the pulses of solitary magnetic waves is 1-25 milivolt per meter and it lasts 0.2-1.7 milliseconds. Moreover, the pulses have mostly been detected at dawn and between afternoon to dusk at an altitude of 1,000-3,500 km from the surface of Mars.

"As these waves are known to be responsible for the plasma energization and its transport in Earth’s magnetosphere, the team is further exploring their role in the particle dynamics in the Martian magnetosphere and whether such waves play any role in the loss of atmospheric ions on the Mars", the Ministry's release stated.