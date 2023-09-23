'The Mission Has Already Done Its Job': ISRO Scientist On Chandrayaan-3's Revival

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) attempted to revive Vikram and Prayan, following a 14-day chilling night on the lunar surface on September 22. However, they have not yet been able to re-establish connection. Nilesh M Desai, Director of the Space Applications Centre (SAC), emphasised that the revival process is 'automatic' and cannot be remotely triggered from Earth. He explained that signals are expected to be received once the solar-powered lander and rover are recharged, a process initiated by the lunar sunrise on September 22.

However, as of now, no signals have been received, prompting ISRO scientists to intensify their efforts to establish contact with the dormant spacecraft. Desai affirmed ISRO's commitment, stating, "As it is clear in ISRO's tweet, efforts are on to establish contact with the Lander and the Rover. It will automatically revive and send signals. Till now, no signals have come."

Both the lander and the rover were placed in sleep mode on September 4 and 2 respectively, in anticipation of the onset of the lunar night on Earth's natural satellite. Desai noted that with the advent of dawn on the moon on September 22, the potential for receiving signals has increased. He acknowledged a 50-50 chance of revival, all dependent upon the on the survival of the electronics in the cold lunar environment. He added, "Otherwise, the mission has already done its job."

Should the lander and rover successfully revive, experiments on the moon's surface will resume, affirming the mission's dedication to scientific exploration. Padma Shri awardee and former ISRO scientist, Mylswamy Annadurai, expressed optimism about the Pragyan rover, citing its extensive testing, he said ,”I am pretty hopeful about Pragyan because it has been tested...But, with respect to Lander, we will have to wait and see”.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission achieved a historic milestone when the 'Vikram' lander touched down on the uncharted lunar South Pole on August 23, following a 40-day journey through space. Subsequently, the rover Pragyan was carefully positioned after traversing over 100 metres on the lunar surface from the Shiv Shakti Point, where Vikram initially touched down. Pragyan was then safely set into sleep mode on September 2.