This Is What Moon's Far Side Looks Like! NASA's Orion Photographs The Invisible Regions

NASA's Orion spacecraft buzzed close to the Moon, just about 130 km above, as part of the Powered Lunar Flyby conducted on November 21.

Harsh Vardhan
NASA

Image: NASA/ESA


If you ever wondered what the far side of the Moon looks like, NASA’s Orion spacecraft has the answers. The spacecraft buzzed close to the Moon, just about 130 km above, as part of the Powered Lunar Flyby needed to insert it into the distant retrograde orbit (DRO). In the process, Orion managed to photograph the heavily cratered surface of the Moon in a region which is not visible from Earth's point of view. 

Orion's view of the Moon's far side

(Lunar surface photographed by Orion; Image: NASA/ESA)

What does the 'far side of the Moon' mean?

The Moon has two sides-- the far side and the near side. The first is referred to the area which is visible from the Earth (with our naked eyes or a telescope) whereas the far side is on the opposite. It is also worth noting that we see only one side of the lunar surface, the near one, because the Moon is tidally locked to our planet. This means that the speed of the Moon's rotation on its axis is the same as the speed of its revolution around the Earth. 

According to NASA, the Moon's far side was first imaged in 1959 by the Soviet Luna 3 spacecraft and scientists have gathered loads of new information about this scarcely explored region. 

According to the European Space Agency (ESA), which is also a contributor to NASA's Artemis 1 mission, the images were captured using Orion's optical navigation camera during its recent flyby. Orion made its closest approach to the Moon on November 21 and under the first of two planned lunar flybys; the second one is planned at 3 am IST on November 26, per NASA. 

The agency says that Orion will pass the record set by Apollo 13 for the farthest distance traveled by a human-rated spacecraft at 4,00,171 km from Earth on November 26 and will be at its maximum distance of 4,32,192 km on November 28. 

