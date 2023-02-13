A small asteroid struck the Earth's atmosphere in the early hours of February 13 over northern France. Measuring just 1-meter-wide, the asteroid managed to put on a spectacular brief light show as it illuminated the night sky, an event that was caught on camera by many. According to the European Space Agency (ESA), the asteroid named Sar2667 entered the Earth's atmosphere at around 4 am local time in France and is now officially a space rock that struck Earth right when it was predicted to happen. The asteroid caused no harm as it safely burnt up in the atmosphere.

A 1-meter meteoroid (small #asteroid) has been detected and is expected to *safely* strike Earth's atmosphere over northern France between 3:50-4:03 CET.



In the area? Look out for a #ShootingStar!☄️#Fireball#Sar2667 https://t.co/ul0tAMmXBK — ESA Operations (@esaoperations) February 12, 2023

ESA says the asteroid was first discovered by 'asteroid hunter' Krisztián Sárneczky (according to his Twitter bio) and is just in time for the ten year anniversary of the Chelyabinsk meteor strike which was reported on February 15, 2013. Notably, this asteroid was discovered on March 11 last year by Sárneczky using the 60cm Schmidt telescope at the Piszkéstető observatory in Hungary.

Big win for 'asteroid alert' systems

This early detection of an incoming asteroid is a big win for planetary protection systems as being already aware of an impending danger could help prepare for asteroid-caused disaster. According to ESA, asteroid's with one meter diameter hit Earth every two weeks and the study of near-Earth objects (NEOs) is a step toward developing planetary defence mechanisms. The agency says that its Planetary Defence Office is planning new telescopes on the ground and missions in space to improve the asteroid detection abilities.

The most recent big-ticket project toward developing such abilities was NASA's DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) mission which intentionally rammed into an asteroid moonlet on September 27, 2022, to change its trajectory. The mission was immensely successful as the spacecraft managed to change the asteroid's orbital period by about half-an-hour thus proving a space rock's path can be changed to protect Earth from one such planet-killing asteroid.