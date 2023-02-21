Tiny Mercury Spotted Crossing The Sun By ESA's Solar Orbiter In A Rare View; Watch

The Solar Orbiter has captured a rare view, the planet Mercury transiting across the face of the Sun. The first planet of the solar system is visible as a tiny dot of a silhouette before the gigantic orange-coloured Sun, which could fit over 20 million planets the size of Mercury.

The Orbiter, which was jointly built by NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA), captured the event using its various instruments. The small clip is the result of 30 minutes of observation of Mercury using the Orbiter's Polarimetric and Helioseismic Imager, the Extreme Ultraviolet Imager (EUI) and the Spectral Imaging of the Coronal Environment (SPICE), the instrument which could split sunlight into its constituent colours to isolate the light from atoms in the Sun's lower atmosphere.

Look what #SolarOrbiter spotted! 👀



This @EuiTelescope movie shows Mercury silhouetted in front of the Sun’s atmosphere on 3 Jan.



The occasion offered a valuable chance to calibrate our instruments to further improve data quality.



Find out more👉https://t.co/luMwvxPoU9 pic.twitter.com/Y94isKC7ND — ESA's Solar Orbiter (@ESASolarOrbiter) February 20, 2023

"It’s not just looking at Mercury passing in front of the Sun, but passing in front of the different layers of the atmosphere,” Miho Janvier, Institut d’Astrophysique Spatiale in France and the SPICE deputy project said in an official statement. The Orbiter took this picture just ahead of its next closest approach to the Sun, which according to the ESA, is scheduled for June this year.

ESA explains the importance of planetary transits

ESA says that the transit of planets has been observed for decades as it helped astronomers determine the size of the solar system. They used to observe different planets crossing the sun's face and then calculate their distance from the sun. As technology progressed, the same planetary transits are now used to find planets around stars outside the solar system. NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) is one such telescope that is installed in space and observes dips in starlight, something which causes when a planet transits across its star's face from the viewer's perspective.

ESA, too, is studying exoplanets through its Cheops (CHaracterising ExOPlanet Satellite) mission. It will soon launch the PLATO (PLAnetary Transits and Oscillations of stars) mission and the Ariel (Atmospheric Remote-sensing Infrared Exoplanet Large-survey) mission to study hundreds of stars and planets around them.