NASA Says Water Vapourised From Tonga Eruption Could Fill 58,000 Olympic-size Pools

The Tonga explosion, according to a NASA study, ejected excess water vapour into the stratosphere which is enough to fill 58,000 Olympic-size swimming pools.

The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcanic eruption which occurred on January 15 had a catastrophic effect as it triggered a tsunami in the South Pacific Ocean and severely affected the atmosphere. Several studies of the aftermath by scientists have revealed that the ash plume released by the underwater volcano reached as high as 56 kilometres into the mesosphere, the third atmospheric layer.

However, a new study led by a NASA scientist has made an even shocking revelation, showing the extent of the damage caused by the Tonga eruption. The study found that the volcano blasted an enormous plume of water vapour into Earth’s stratosphere which was enough to fill more than 58,000 Olympic-size swimming pools. The stratosphere is another layer of the atmosphere beneath the Mesosphere which extends between two and 53 kilometres  above Earth’s surface.

'We’ve never seen anything like it': NASA scientist

Luis Millán, an atmospheric scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) who led the study said that this was something no one has ever seen before. Millán and his team examined the amount of water vapour ejected into the Stratosphere using the Microwave Limb Sounder (MLS) instrument on NASA’s Aura satellite. This satellite is used to measure atmospheric gases, including water vapour and ozone.

Published in Geophysical Research Letters, the study revealed that the Tonga eruption sent around 146 teragrams (1 teragram equals a trillion grams) of water vapour into the stratosphere, an amount which is 10% of the water already present in that layer. In comparison to the 1991 Mount Pinatubo eruption in the Philippines, this amount is four times higher, the researchers found. Millán said that the readings of MLS about the water vapour were off the charts. "We had to carefully inspect all the measurements in the plume to make sure they were trustworthy".

What happens next?

In the last 18 years, NASA has found that the ejection of water vapour into the atmosphere due to volcanic eruptions is extremely rare. Although it has happened in the past during the 2008 Kasatochi event in Alaska and the 2015 Calbuco eruption in Chile, the high-altitude water vapours dissipated relatively quickly. However, the excess water vapour in the stratosphere due to the Tonga eruption is expected to last for the next several years. 

Scientists fear that this could influence atmospheric chemistry, boosting certain chemical reactions that could temporarily worsen ozone layer depletion and raise surface temperatures. 

