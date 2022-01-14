Top NASA Scientist Wants Agency To Lead Climate Science Alongside Planetary Science

Dr Katherine Calvin, who was recently named as the new chief scientist and senior climate advisor of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said that the agency should also lead the field of climate science and not just space science. An expert in the field of management, science and engineering, Calvin was promoted to her two new roles on January 11. In an interview with CNBC from the NASA headquarters in Washington DC, Calvin said, "When people hear NASA, I want them to think of climate science alongside planetary science".

News: Effective today, Dr. Katherine Calvin will be our new chief scientist and senior climate advisor. She'll act as principal advisor to agency leadership on #NASAScience and represent the agency to the national and international science communities: https://t.co/9nkfx6VJ9Y pic.twitter.com/GozmXfQJJD — NASA (@NASA) January 10, 2022

NASA developing technology to help mitigate or adapt to climate change

Calvin's job will be to serve as a climate advisor to NASA wherein she will offer her insights and recommendations for the agency's climate-related science, technology, and infrastructure programmes.

Talking more about her role, Calvin said that NASA already is a world leader in climate and all she has to do is communicate the agency's climate science to other agencies and to the public. This will be done as part of US President Joe Biden's National Climate Task Force which NASA joined in February 2021.

This programme basically aims to encourage a government-wide approach to address climate change under which the agency has issued a climate action plan based on critical Earth science and the impact of climate change. It is worth mentioning that nearly two dozen dedicated satellites are orbiting the planet to note changes in oceans, clouds, and carbon dioxide levels. Calvin informed that among NASA's plans towards ensuring a green environment is to develop ideas to make flights consume less fuel and lower the emission of greenhouse gases.

"People are innovative, we flew a helicopter on Mars. There’s a lot of smart people at NASA and elsewhere, they’re developing technologies that can help us mitigate or adapt to climate change", Calvin told CNBC.

A look at Katherine Calvin's career

An alumnus of the Doctoral and Masters Degree programme of Stanford University, Dr Calvin is an expert in the field of management, science and engineering. She also received her bachelor's degree in computer science and mathematics from the University of Maryland.

In an introductory speech on Twitter, Dr Calvin informed that her interest in climate research began when she was in her grads school at Stanford, and focused mainly on how the Earth's climate and human systems might change in the future. "Climate change is one of the biggest challenges facing our nation – and our planet,” she said as per NASA's release.

(Image: @NASA/Twitter)