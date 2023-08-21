UAE Astronaut Shows How Honey Behaves In Space, Video Goes Viral

UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi has shared an insight video of the space station, which has dragged the attention of the netizens. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) astronaut shared a captivating video from space on his social media showing how honey behaves at zero gravity. He captured a video of himself savouring some honey on a slice of bread for his snack. Neyadi is on a six-month mission at the International Space Station (ISS).

The video, wherein Sultan Al Neyadi is seen squeezing honey from a bottle on a slice of bread is completely vowing netizens. In the video, the astronaut practically shows how honey is put on a slice of bread at the space station. He can be seen squeezing a good amount of honey from a bottle upright and putting a slice of bread on top of it. The honey, which came out of the bottle, sticks to the bread slice forming the shape of a ball.

UAE astronaut Neyadi shares video on his Insta handle

Neyadi, who was demonstrating how honey forms in space, left his snack floating in zero gravity for a while with the honey ball sticking to it before having a bite. The huge honey dollop kept jiggling on the bread as it floated in zero gravity. He even explained the health benefits of honey for the health of astronauts.

Sharing a video on his Instagram handle, Al Neyadi wrote, “Have you ever wondered how honey forms in space? I still have some Emirati honey left that I enjoy from time to time. Honey has many benefits, especially for the health of astronauts.”

People are always curious about space exploration and various expeditions that are conducted to explore planets and other celestial bodies. As the video landed on social media, the mesmerized netizens flooded the comment box with their responses. One of the netizens reacted by saying that he would rather play with his food if it behaves like that than to relish it. Another user said, the honey was quite looking alive on the top or would say below the bread slice.