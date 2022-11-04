UAE's First-ever Moon Mission On SpaceX's Falcon 9 Rocket Postponed To November 22

UAE’s first-ever mission to the Moon in partnership with SpaceX has been delayed to November 22. The mission was initially scheduled to launch between November 9 to 15 from Cape Canaveral aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket.

This is a multinational endeavour as it involves a lander which is built by a private Japanese company ispace. The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), the European Space Agency (ESA) and NASA are also making contributions to what is part of ispace's HAKUTO-R lunar exploration program.

MBRSC is currently preparing for the Emirates Lunar Mission “Rashid rover”, the first Arab mission to the Moon. Here are some of the main challenges facing these types of missions.

The company said that the new launch date will allow engineers "for best preparation for the mission when considering the fuel-loading schedule for the lander and launch date availability". If the mission succeeds, UAE and Japan will join the US, Russia and China who have successfully landed a spacecraft on the Moon.

UAE-Japan joint mission M1

ispace's HAKUTO-R lander will carry the rover named 'Rashid' by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center and arrive at its destination in March 2023 for Mission 1 or M1. The lander will touchdown at the Atlas crater in the Mare Frigoris site, far north of the Moon’s far side and the 10 kg rover will roll out for exploration for one lunar day or 14 Earth days. Rashid is equipped with a variety of cameras, including a microscopic imager and an instrument to help researchers better understand the moon's electrically charged environment.

(Rashid rover at the MBRSC; Image: Twitter/@MBRSpaceCentre)

On November 1, the MBRSC shared pictures of the solar-powered rover before it was integrated into the lander which arrived at Cape Canaveral in Florida late last month.

(The M1 lander; Image; ispace)

"This mission will be a historic first not only for our company but also for the development of the cislunar economy,” said Takeshi Hakamada, Founder and CEO of ispace in an official statement. “On our first mission, we are honoured to work with NASA to complete a commercial transaction of lunar regolith and carry payloads from agencies including JAXA and MBRSC along with our commercial customers and partners."