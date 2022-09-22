UAE's Maiden Moon Rover To Launch With Japanese Lander On SpaceX Rocket In November

UAE will launch its Rashid rover to the Moon between November 9 and November 15 from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center this year, Dr. Hamad Al Marzooqi, mission manager at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), revealed at the Paris International Astronautical Congress 2022. He said that the exact date will be announced about a month before the opening of the launch window.

The MBRSC-made rover will make it to the Moon in a lander named Hakuto-R, which is being developed by Japanese company ispace, atop SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket. Earlier today, the UAE space agency tweeted about an official meeting with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) “to discuss aspects of future cooperation, activities and initiatives aimed at consolidating integration and cooperation in space exploration programs”.

UAE Space Agency held a meeting with The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), to discuss aspects of future cooperation, activities and initiatives aimed at consolidating integration and cooperation in space exploration programs.#IAC2022 pic.twitter.com/H4GoHSKejn — وكالة الإمارات للفضاء (@uaespaceagency) September 22, 2022

According to Marzooqi, the involved space agencies have completed testing the rover and it has been successfully integrated into the lander.

About UAE’s first lunar mission

Weighing around 10 kg, the Rashid rover will be delivered to the Atlas crater in the Mare Frigoris site, far north of the Moon’s far side and its mission will last for one lunar day or 14 Earth days.

The four-wheeled rover, which measures 53 centimetres by 53 centimetres will be the smallest one to land on the lunar surface. It is equipped with a thermal imager, a microscopic imager and a pair of high-resolution cameras to study the properties of lunar soil, dust movements, petrography and geology of the Moon. The rover will also study the plasma condition and photoelectron sheath around the lunar surface using a special instrument designed for investigating the charged environment.

The announcement comes just a few days after UAE announced its deal with China for a second lunar mission. The second mission involves another rover that will be delivered to the lunar surface inside a lander to be developed by the China National Space Administration (CNSA).

The MoU, signed by H.E. Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director General of MBRSC, and Wu Yanhua, Vice Administrator of CNSA, is the first joint space project between the UAE and China. pic.twitter.com/LSWlnzZCnu — MBR Space Centre (@MBRSpaceCentre) September 16, 2022

“MBRSC and the China National Space Administration sign a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on future Moon missions involving the landing of an MBRSC rover aboard a CNSA lander”, UAE’s space agency tweeted last week. UAE’s second rover named Rashid 2 will be part of China’s Chang’e-7 mission which is targeted for launch in 2026. Chang’e-7 mission will land on the lunar south pole as part of China’s plan for eventually establishing a lunar base.