UAE's Rover Mission To Moon Aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 Rocket Slips To November 28

UAE’s Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) announced that its rover mission to the Moon will now launch no earlier than 2:16 pm IST on November 28. Although, the new date and timing might change depending on weather and other conditions.

The Arab nation has partnered with Japan's private firm ispace to send a Rashid rover to the Moon encased in the HAKUTO-R lander developed by the latter.

Named Emirates Lunar Mission (ELM) [Or M1 for ispace], it will soar toward the Moon aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The first Emirati mission to the surface of the Moon will launch on 28 November from the Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, United States at 12:46 pm (UAE time).

#EmiratesLunarMission #UAEtotheMoon pic.twitter.com/PTZdVOYIux — MBR Space Centre (@MBRSpaceCentre) November 17, 2022

More about the first Emirati mission to the lunar surface

The Rashid rover will roll out after the HAKUTO lander's touchdown at the Atlas crater on the southeastern outer edge of Mare Frigoris (Sea of Cold) region. This location, which is on the Moon's far north side, was chosen because it has not been explored before and it will ensure continuous sun-illumination duration and communication visibility from the Earth among other advantages. The plan, however, includes alternate landing locations such as Lacus Somniorum, Sinus Iridium and Oceanus Procellarum. If launched on the newly announced date, the landing is expected in April-end 2023.

Weighing roughly 10 kg, the Rashid rover for one lunar day or 14 Earth days and help its suite of instruments to help researchers better understand the moon's electrically charged environment.

ispace, on the other hand, says that M1 will be a technology demonstration mission to validate the lander’s design and technology. "The accumulated data and experience from M1 will be incorporated into future designs and operations to enhance missions, beginning immediately with Mission 2, which is already in the development stage and is scheduled for 2024, the company's official statement read.

It further revealed that both these missions will then help develop M3 (planned for 2025) that will contribute to NASA’s Artemis Program under its Commercial Lunar Payload Services program with a mature lander design and operations. Interestingly, the lander, apart from the rover, will be carrying a music disc containing the song “SORATO” played by Japanese rock band Sakanaction as the final mission payload.