UK-based Study Predicts Chances Of Rockets Falling On People; Asia Among High-risk Zones

A UK-based study published in the journal Nature Astronomy revealed that the regions across Southeast Asia, Central Africa and Central America are the most prone to risks due to falling space debris. This study came out after the recent incident wherein a rocket booster from China's Long March 5B crashed into the Indian Ocean after an uncontrolled entry on July 31. China drew heavy criticism for the incident, especially from NASA, which slammed Beijing for not sharing information about the 22.5-ton booster's trajectory.

Risks due to falling space debris and rockets

The new study suggests that in 60% of the launches carried out in 2020, a rocket body was left abandoned in the low-Earth orbit (LEO). According to the experts, these rocket stages can float in space for up to several years and a substantial fraction of their mass can survive atmospheric reentry putting the people on the ground at risk.

As part of the study, the assessment of satellite catalogue data revealed that over 1,500 rocket bodies have deorbited in the last 30 years. The experts also predicted the high-risk areas across the world based on the orbital inclination of the space debris and abandoned rocket parts. Indonesia's Jakarta, Bangladesh's Dhaka, Columbia's Bogotá in South America and Nigeria's Lagos were found to be at least three times more likely to have a rocket body reenter over them as opposed to Washington, DC and New York in the US, China's Beijing and Moscow in Russia.

The study also cited NASA's data which states that approximately 80% of the world’s population lives ‘unprotected or in lightly sheltered structures' which provide limited or no protection against falling debris.

'Allowing rockets to reenter is becoming a choice'

The experts noted that allowing rocket stages to reenter after a mission is "becoming a choice rather than a technological limitation". They also underscored that a controlled reentry requires rocket stages with engines that can reignite, enabling the launch provider to direct the rocket body away from populated areas. They suggested that the launch providers must switch to reusable rocket boosters, such as those used by SpaceX.

Notably, the recent incident of a free-falling rocket booster was not new for China as it has abandoned its rockets after launch missions on multiple occasions, the previous one being in 2020.