In a key development amid the ongoing Ukraine crisis, the UK government has rejected all demands put forth by the Russian space agency for launching OneWeb satellites on the latter's Soyuz rocket. Roscosmos was supposed to launch 36 OneWeb internet satellites from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on March 5 at 4:11 am but had put two specific conditions to complete the job. OneWeb is the London-based firm that aims to build a constellation of 648 internet-providing satellites and has 428 of them so far. The company was reliant on Russia for its rocket systems and the launch was handled by French company Arianespace. According to Space News, OneWeb was eyeing to deploy all of its satellites by August 2022 had Russia not invaded Ukraine.

Russia issues ultimatum with a threat

The Russian space agency, on Wednesday, demanded a guarantee from OneWeb that its satellite will not be used for military purposes and asked for confirmation prior to the launch. Moscow threatened that it would withdraw its rocket from the launch pad if OneWeb fails to meet the deadline. Another condition put forth by Roscosmos was that the British administration, which owns stakes in the company, must give up its investment.

"Roskosmos has warned OneWeb that if it does not provide a guarantee that its satellites will not be used for military purposes by 21:30 Moscow time on March 4, then the Soyuz-2.1b rocket will be removed from the launch", Roscosmos wrote in a tweet. "Due to the UK's hostile stance towards Russia, another condition for the launch of OneWeb spacecraft on March 5 is the withdrawal of the British government from the shareholders of OneWeb", it followed up in another.

UK refuses to meet Russia's demands

Rejecting Russia's demands, the UK's Business & Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwaetend said that no negotiations will be made with the former on any front. "There's no negotiation on OneWeb: the UK Government is not selling its share. We are in touch with other shareholders to discuss next steps... (sic)", Kwaetend wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, OneWeb has notified its employees to leave the Baikonur Cosmodrome, a decision, which has been taken in the wake of Roscosmos' ultimatum. SpaceNews reported that this would impact the manufacturing satellites of OneWeb as they used thrusters manufactured by Russian propulsion company Fakel.

