UK To Install Solar Power Plant In Space To Meet Energy Needs; Know All About It

The United Kingdom wants to meet its net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by developing a solar power plant installed in outer space. Falling under the UK Space Energy Initiative, the goal is to develop a space-based solar power (SBSP), which is the concept of harvesting the sun's energy and beaming it to Earth. "The benefits it offers include clean, continuous base-load energy, with much lower land usage than conventional renewables", an official statement from the Space Energy Initiative said.

Notably, the Space Energy Initiative was launched last year, and apart from the UK government, it has the backing of major British companies such as Airbus, Surrey Satellite Technology (SSTL) and Cambridge University.

First solar plant in space by 2030

The collaborators of the Space Energy Initiative (SEI) project have decided on 2030 as the tentative deadline for installing the first solar plant in space. In an official SEI statement, it was revealed that a typical power generating system would comprise a constellation of massive, kilometre scale satellites in the Geostationary orbit. Each of the satellites will be equipped with very lightweight solar panels along with a system of mirrors (as shown in the image above) to concentrate sunlight onto the panels.

Every satellite would be capable enough to generate around 3.4 GW of electricity, which would be converted into RF microwave radiation, with an efficiency of 85%. Notably, the microwave frequency proposed for beaming the electricity will be 2.45GHz to be transparent to the atmosphere and moisture, which would carry 2.9 GW of power to a receiving antenna at a fixed point on Earth. This plant will reportedly produce 30GW of power by the mid-2030s which would complete 30% energy needs of the nation.

UK aims to establish the first orbital demonstrator SBSP system by 2030, with the first of a kind operational system delivering power into the grid by 2040. "A constellation of Solar Power Satellites would be in operation by the mid-2040s, delivering a substantial proportion of the UK’s energy needs", the SEI statement revealed. However, the project also highlighted some challenges which would arise due to the sheer scale. "SBSP is challenging because of the sheer scale of infrastructure being deployed in space. Many of the underlying technologies are considered relatively mature, and the physics of power collection and beaming is well understood", the statement read.