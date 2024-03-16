Advertisement

Astrobotic's Peregrine lander is all set to launch to the Moon in the first private lunar mission from the US. The mission is scheduled to launch on January 8 at 12:48 pm IST from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on the United Launch Alliance's (ULA) Vulcan rocket.

Where to watch the launch live?

NASA will stream the launch live on its official YouTube channel for everyone to watch. The livestream will begin at 12 pm IST.

About Astrobotic's Peregrine Mission One (PM1)

The Peregrine Mission One (PM1) is being launched as part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative to support the Artemis Program. The lander will attempt to touch down at Sinus Viscositatis near the Gruithuisen Domes on the near side of the Moon on February 23 and Astrobotic will become the world's first private company if it is successful.

Designed to last 100 days, the lander consists of five payloads from NASA. These payloads will locate water molecules on the Moon, measure radiation and gases around the lander, and evaluate the lunar exosphere.