Union Min Jitendra Singh Inaugurates ISRO's New Facility To Monitor & Mitigate Space Junk

Union Minister of State for Space Jitendra Singh inaugurated the "System for Safe & Sustainable Operation" (IS4OM) facility in Bengaluru on July 11. Developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the facility was inaugurated in the presence of the ISRO Chairman and Secretary in the Department of Space, S Somanath and former Chairman K Sivan. The IS4OM has been developed as part of the space situational awareness (SSA) programme for the identification and monitoring of space debris.

Lauding ISRO and the Department of Space for their efforts, the Minister wrote on Twitter, "The latest technology will help in managing the Debris in outer Space, emerging from multiple satellites and rockets launched by different countries, which may also sometimes lead to risky situations." Singh also shared a video wherein he could be seen taking a tour of the facility with the ISRO Chairman.

Earlier, he had also revealed that the system would "identify the potential collision of our active satellites with other Space objects and avoid collisions with proper manoeuvring." Notably, ISRO has set up dedicated labs for monitoring space debris and conducting various R&D activities as part of the IS4OM.

Union Min celebrates the growth of India's private space sector

During a press briefing after the inauguration, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that PM Narendra Modi has broken the taboo by including private players in the space sector, a step which he called "a giant step for mankind". He also said that the number of private space startups in India, such as Dhruva Space, Skyroot Aerospace and Digantara, has risen to 60 in the last two years.

The Minister also emphasised the importance of sustainable management of space traffic and keeping the low-Earth orbit clean from space debris. Talking about the risks of space junk, he said that the debris could reach even those countries that are not carrying out rocket launches and to prevent this, ISRO has launched the IS4OM.

During his address, Singh also reminded of the incident when a few metal components, believed to be from a rocket launched by China, fell in some villages in Gujarat on May 12. "We have some international clauses regarding space in place which may need revision as we and the world move ahead," the Minister said as per ANI. According to US-based astronomer Jonathan McDowell, the debris likely belonged to the Chinese rocket Chang Zheng 3B, commonly known as CZ 3B.

