Ursid Meteor Shower To Light Up The Night Sky As Final Show Of 2022 Begins

We are heading toward the last major celestial phenomenon of 2022 with the onset of the Ursid meteor shower. The annual meteor shower will begin on December 18 and will peak on December 23-24, with skywatchers being able to spot as many as 22 meteors every hour in complete darkness. The following week would be fitting to spot the bright streaks as the new phase of the Moon will not be a hindrance to the sight.

The Ursids are low-key meteor shower as just a few meteors are visible per hour. According to NASA, they originate from Ursa Minor (the Little Dipper) but will be visible through the entire night sky. The cosmic show will be visible in the northern hemisphere and a dark location with the least amount of light pollution is recommended.

Where do the Ursids come from?

The source of the Ursid meteor shower is the comet named 8P/Tuttle which was discovered by astronomer Pierre Mechain on January 1790. According to EarthSky, this comet's name has an interesting story. Records say that Mechain discovered seven comets that were named after him. But he later discovered two more that do not bear his name. The first is the Comet Encke, named after Johann Encke, and the second is the 8P/Tuttle. The one named after Encke was a tribute to the astronomer who calculated the comet's orbit and is known for the Taurids meteor shower in early November.

Meteor showers, as we know them, appear because of the comets. When a comet transits through the universe, it leaves behind a dusty trail made of rock, ice and gas. And when the Earth passes through this trail while orbiting the sun, the dust and debris collide with our planet's atmosphere leaving bright streaks in the sky. The comet 8P/Tuttle, which measures 4.5 km wide, has a 13.6-year-long orbit around the sun, a number which is considered fairly short for a mid-size comet.