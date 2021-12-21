Ursid Meteor Shower To Peak On The Night Of Dec 21; Check Timing And Details Here

Astronomy enthusiasts are advised to look up as the Ursid meteors which are heading towards the planet. The meteor shower is expected to peak on the night of December 21 through the early hours of December 22 and will be the last major celestial event of 2021.

Although the spectacle faintly began on December 17, the shower would not constitute more than 10 meteors even at its peak.

What is the Ursid meteor shower?

According to NASA, the Ursid meteors originate from the Ursa Minor constellation in the night sky and their shower generally is a low-key event as only five to ten meteors can be spotted. The meteor shower occurs each year between December 17 to December 26 and resembles a welcome for winter, as per NASA.

How to spot the Ursid meteor shower?

Those living in the Earth’s northern hemisphere will be lucky enough to witness the last major celestial event of the year. Bill Cooke, head of the NASA Meteoroid Environment Office, however, told CNN that the shower will only be visible in the areas that have less light pollution. In addition to this, the Moon might also add a hindrance to the view considering how faint the Ursid showers already are. Cooke even called the Ursids a “cursed shower”, as they occur just before Christmas and are always overshadowed by the Geminids meteor shower.

As for spotting the shower, you just have to step into an open area where stars have not been washed out due to artificial light and light pollution. You don’t need any special skills or equipment to witness the event. All you need to do is step into the dark for 15 to 20 minutes for your eye to adjust to the darkness.

What time will the shower be visible?

Based on timings according to the Indian standard, the shower is expected to start around 6:30 in the evening of December 21 and will continue till 7:30 in the morning of December 22, if you happen to be in Mumbai. You can also check the TimeandDate website to learn the exact time when the shower will begin, peak and end in your area.

