US Govt Proposes Deorbiting Of Defunct Satellites In 5 Yrs In Bid To Mitigate Space Debris

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), has released a draft order, demanding the deorbiting of satellites just five years after their mission ends. According to a report by Space News, the draft order was released last Thursday, and once adopted, will require the disposal of defunct satellites which once operated below an altitude of 2,000 km. It suggests that the non-functional satellites will be de-orbited and crashed into the ocean to clear the traffic and ensure the safety of existing satellites.

While there was no official deadline for the decommissioning of dead satellites, the existing guidelines were first enforced by NASA in the 1990s which allows for a 25-year-deadline, meaning the removal of satellites 25 years after their mission ended. In its draft, the FCC noted that the new deadline has been set considering the vast number of satellites in orbit and many more that would follow.

“There are more than 4,800 satellites currently operating in orbit as of the end of last year, and projections for future growth in satellites suggest that there are many more to come”, the draft read.

“We believe that a five-year post-mission orbital lifetime strikes an appropriate balance between meaningfully reducing risk while remaining flexible and responsive to a broader selection of mission profiles”, it further said as per Space News. Reports suggest that this is the second set of new rules introduced by the FCC after the first was rejected citing high severity.

Global measures being taken to mitigate space debris

In order to mitigate space debris, multiple agencies both public and private are coming up with new measures. In April this year, the European Space Agency Director-General, Josef Aschbacher, inaugurated the Space Safety Centre to monitor space debris along with space weather, potentially hazardous asteroids.

Besides, ESA also unveiled the new Izaña 1 (IZN-1) laser ranging station in Spain's Tenerife that will protect functional satellites from space debris using lasers. Apart from nudging the debris objects in different trajectories to avoid any collision, the lasers would also be used to track active and dead satellites.

On the commercial front, Astroscale is developing the ELSA-M mission which would launch in 2024 with the objective to demonstrate technologies that would remove defunct satellites in space.